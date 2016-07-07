Report: Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos deal talks on hold

Interestingly enough, the Broncos turned to Sanders when Miller's deal was at a complete standstill back in early June. Now, they seem to be pivoting back in the other direction with just a week left to agree to terms with Miller before the franchise tag deadline. The Broncos are headed for top-heavy territory in terms of star player contracts that need to get done and they aren't even paying a quarterback significant money. Having Paxton Lynch under team control for the foreseeable future should aid the Broncos in keeping their financial woes in check for now.