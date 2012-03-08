Report: Eli Manning re-does contract, saves Giants $6.75 million

Published: Mar 08, 2012 at 06:12 AM

Eli Manning has done his part to help the New York Giants get under the salary cap before the start of the new league year.

Darlington: Miami's advantage

Jeff Darlington says Dan Marino's close personal relationship with Peyton Manning could lure the QB to Miami. More ...

Manning agreed to restructure his current contract to save the Giants approximately $6.75 million on this year's cap, according to The Star-Ledger. Manning was due $10.75 million in base salary in 2012, according to the report. The Giants agreed to guarantee $9 million of that amount, reducing his base salary to $1.75 million and pro-rating the guaranteed portion over the remaining four years of his contract.

Manning signed a six-year, $97 million contract extension in 2009.

According to the New York Daily News, Manning is scheduled to make base salaries of $13 million in 2013, $15.15 million in 2014 and $17 million in 2015. His cap numbers for those years are now $20.85 million (in 2013), $20.4 million (in 2014) and $19.75 million (in 2015), per the report.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported the official salary cap figures for the 2012 season will be released by Friday, and will be very similar to the 2011 salary cap of around $120 million.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW