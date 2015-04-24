Report: Eagles yet to talk extension with Sam Bradford

If Sam Bradford really is the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback, we're still waiting on evidence to prove it.
Eagles coach Chip Kelly has publicly endorsed Bradford as the team's quarterback and has laughed off speculation that Bradford will be dangled as trade bait to help land Marcus Mariota in the draft.
Perhaps Kelly is telling the truth, but the Eagles have been in no rush to address Bradford's contract. ProFootballTalk reported this week that no meaningful talks have occurred in regard to an extension.
Bradford is due a shade under $13 million in the final year of his bloated rookie deal, signed a year before the new collective bargaining agreement put a hard cap on earnings for first-round picks. (Cam Newton weeps at the timing of his existence.) A Bradford extension would serve two purposes, giving the quarterback security while offering salary cap relief to the Eagles.
