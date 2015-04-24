Around the NFL

Report: Eagles yet to talk extension with Sam Bradford

Published: Apr 24, 2015 at 04:57 AM

If Sam Bradford really is the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback, we're still waiting on evidence to prove it.

Eagles coach Chip Kelly has publicly endorsed Bradford as the team's quarterback and has laughed off speculation that Bradford will be dangled as trade bait to help land Marcus Mariota in the draft.

Perhaps Kelly is telling the truth, but the Eagles have been in no rush to address Bradford's contract. ProFootballTalk reported this week that no meaningful talks have occurred in regard to an extension.

Bradford is due a shade under $13 million in the final year of his bloated rookie deal, signed a year before the new collective bargaining agreement put a hard cap on earnings for first-round picks. (Cam Newton weeps at the timing of his existence.) A Bradford extension would serve two purposes, giving the quarterback security while offering salary cap relief to the Eagles.

So what's the hold up? That all depends on what's really going on behind the scenes in Philadelphia, where the Eagles continue to be connected as a player for Mariota. The Eagles might be waiting until the dust clears in Chicago before taking the next step with Bradford.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol

The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said in a statement Friday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that DT Aaron Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Broncos and will "probably" sit the rest of the season.

news

Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension

Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

news

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

news

Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

news

Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE