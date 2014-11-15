Report: Eagles work out Terrelle Pryor, Thad Lewis

With Nick Foles sidelined with a broken collarbone, the Eagles are reportedly kicking the tires on some free-agent quarterbacks.
Pryor started nine games for the Raiders last season and had his moments. He flashed big-play ability as a rushing threat, and could fit in well in Chip Kelly's QB-proof offense.
Thad Lewis also has starting experience, earning five such nods for the Bills in 2013. He, too, was released during camp and has been searching for work since.
Mark Sanchez has shined in Foles' absence, and the Eagles have 2013 fourth-rounder Matt Barkley as the backup. However, they likely need an extra arm for practices.
