Report: Eagles wooing Titans' Washburn to be D-line coach

Published: Jan 18, 2011 at 01:00 PM

The Tennessee Titans could lose their defensive line coach to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jim Washburn, the *Tennesseean* reported, has been in discussions with the Eagles, and indications are he might leave the Titans after 12 seasons.

"The only thing I can confirm is (Washburn) has been talking (to the Eagles)," Titans coach Jeff Fisher told the newspaper Tuesday. "We are in the middle of it and going back and forth. I would think we'd find out in the next day or so."

Washburn, who has been with the Titans since 1999, could step in for Rory Segrest, whom the Eagles fired as defensive line coach earlier this month.

Washburn, 61, is known for a fiery disposition and an ability to develop linemen. Among those he has tutored are Jevon Kearse, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Albert Haynesworth, Jason Babin, Antwan Odom and Robaire Smith.

Five of his players (Kearse, Vanden Bosch, Kevin Carter, Haynesworth and Babin) have received a total of 10 Pro Bowl berths. Babin posted 12.5 sacks this past season to earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Washburn also helped develop linemen who landed big contracts with other teams. According to the Tennessean, 11 linemen left the Titans over the past 12 years to sign big free-agent deals elsewhere. The total value of those contracts: a whopping $355 million plus change.

Veteran defensive tackle Tony Brown stayed in Tennesee, though, signing a three-year, $17 million contract last offseason.

"To me, personally, football- and career-wise, (Washburn) has had the biggest influence on my career," Vanden Bosch said when he left the Titans and signed with the Detroit Lions last year. "The main reason is he understands his players, he cares about players. As a fan that comes out for training-camp practices, you see him yelling and think it must be tough to play for him. But he does it because he truly wants to get the best out of his players and cares about his players."

Fisher told the Tennesseean that he hoped to finalize deals with his staff soon.

"We are working on it. We'll get things settled, but we have some work to do," Fisher said. "But right now I am not ready to discuss anything regarding my staff."

