Report: Eagles want to interview Packers assistant Perry

Published: Jan 28, 2011 at 10:29 AM

The Philadelphia Eagles are pursuing Green Bay Packers safeties coach Darren Perry for their defensive coordinator opening, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday, citing a league source.

The Eagles would like to conduct an interview with Perry after next Sunday's Super Bowl. But Perry, 42, is under contract with the Packers through the 2011 season, so the team could deny the interview request.

Perry, for his part, is eager for the chance to be promoted, although he wouldn't specifically talk about the Eagles' job.

"I have not interviewed for a defensive coordinator position in the past, but I think I'm ready, I've done my apprenticeship," Perry told The Virginian-Pilot on Saturday. "I've been around some great football minds. I'm patiently waiting for my opportunity, knowing that eventually something will come up."

Perry doesn't want his situation to be a distraction, though, as the Packers enter Super Bowl week.

"I'm not gonna spend a whole lot of time talking about it, because my focus right now is on the Pittsburgh Steelers," Perry said. "It's great to be recognized, but really right now, that'll be something to talk about once we get through this game right here."

The Eagles are seeking a replacement for Sean McDermott, who was fired Jan. 15 after Green Bay defeated Philadelphia in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Perry has experience with the 3-4 scheme since his playing days in Pittsburgh. He had coaching stints in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Oakland and has been a part of the Packers' staff for the last two seasons.

