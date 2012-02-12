Report: Eagles unwilling to lose Jackson without compensation

The Eagles won't let go of DeSean Jackson, whose contract is about to expire, without receiving something in return, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday, citing league sources. That would mean the team is all but guaranteed to place the franchise tag on its Pro Bowl wideout if a deal isn't reached by the March 5 deadline.
By using the franchise tag on Jackson, the Eagles wouldn't let him hit the open market and maintain the option to trade the fifth-year receiver.
The Inquirer, citing sources close to Jackson, also reported that he would be willing to sign the Eagles' one-year tender worth approximately $9.5 million (or nearly $9 million more than he earned last year).
Last month, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he would welcome the controversial Jackson back to the Eagles"if the right terms develop."
Last season wasn't just rocky for Jackson off the field with his contract dispute, but also on it, where his production slipped. Jackson had just 58 catches for 961 yards and four touchdowns. His 16.6 yards-per-catch average was nearly six yards lower than his 2010 average of 22.5.