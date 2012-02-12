Report: Eagles unwilling to lose Jackson without compensation

Published: Feb 12, 2012 at 12:33 PM

The Eagles won't let go of DeSean Jackson, whose contract is about to expire, without receiving something in return, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sunday, citing league sources. That would mean the team is all but guaranteed to place the franchise tag on its Pro Bowl wideout if a deal isn't reached by the March 5 deadline.

Debate: Best free-agent wideout?

Free agency could be loaded with receivers such as DeSean Jackson. Which one offers the most bang for the buck? Our analysts debate. More ...

By using the franchise tag on Jackson, the Eagles wouldn't let him hit the open market and maintain the option to trade the fifth-year receiver.

The Inquirer, citing sources close to Jackson, also reported that he would be willing to sign the Eagles' one-year tender worth approximately $9.5 million (or nearly $9 million more than he earned last year).

Last month, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he would welcome the controversial Jackson back to the Eagles"if the right terms develop."

Last season wasn't just rocky for Jackson off the field with his contract dispute, but also on it, where his production slipped. Jackson had just 58 catches for 961 yards and four touchdowns. His 16.6 yards-per-catch average was nearly six yards lower than his 2010 average of 22.5.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who needs a Super Bowl LVI win the MOST? Aaron Rodgers tops the list

The Divisional Round offers four juicy matchups littered with high-profile names. So, who needs a Super Bowl LVI win the MOST? Bucky Brooks provides a list of six individuals.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Check out each team's injury report for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

Colts owner Irsay says comments weren't directed at Wentz: 'I would have told Carson face-to-face'

Jim Irsay's football team concluded the 2021 season with an epic collapse, getting dominated by a lowly division rival to surrender a chance to win its way into the playoffs. Nearly a week later, the Colts owner addressed the club's lingering disappointment.
news

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW