Report: Eagles' McCoy ordered to pay over $8K for no-show

Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is facing a court judgment of nearly $8,200 after not showing up for a paid appearance, the Philadelphia Daily News reported Monday night.
According to the May 18 judgment, McCoy and a co-defendant failed to respond to the lawsuit filed by a since-imprisoned memorabilia-store owner, said Barry Dyller, whose firm is representing the Pennsylvania store's owner, Salvatore Argo.
Dyller told the newspaper that McCoy was contracted to sign autographs at Sports Scene in Mountain Top, Pa., last year but McCoy left the premises shortly after arriving when he saw federal law-enforcement officers inside the store.
Argo is serving a prison sentence after subsequently pleading guilty to federal charges of trafficking counterfeit jerseys.
Argo sued McCoy because he'd paid the player in advance, Dyller said.
"I understand why Mr. McCoy did not show up, but I don't understand why he didn't refund the money," Dyller said.
It's the second such accusation in the past year against McCoy, whose brother, LeRon, told the Daily News in March that the running back was returning $2,500 he was paid for another autograph-signing session.