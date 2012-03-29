Report: Eagles could trade Samuel to Titans 'in next few days'

Published: Mar 29, 2012 at 01:02 AM

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Asante Samuel might be traded, and it could happen sooner rather than later.

Smith: Free-agency losers

We've heard about free-agency winners, but what about those who weren't as fortunate? Jason Smith examines. More ...

A deal between the Eagles and Tennessee Titans could come "in the next few days," Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia reported Wednesday night, citing a league source. If the trade goes down, it reportedly would be for a conditional third-round pick.

Earlier on Wednesday, TitanInsider.com reported that Tennessee "had at least some interest" in acquiring Samuel.

"At this point, the Philadelphia Eagles are driving the train. They don't have to do anything," said Samuel's agent, Alonzo Shavers. "They have always been very professional about their business, and we would expect them to continue to be."

Samuel, 31, has 45 interceptions in nine NFL seasons, including 23 since joining the Eagles in 2008.

