Report: Dwight Freeney wants to play a 16th season

The 37-year-old pass rusher wants to play a 16th season in 2017, USA Today's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Freeney said after the Super Bowl loss, he was unsure about whether he would continue his playing career. Time apparently healed any wounds from the championship loss and he's ready to get back to the grind.
The king of the spin move, Freeney played 416 snaps in 15 regular season games in 2016 as a rotational. He compiled just three sacks -- he also had a QB takedown in Super Bowl LI -- but the whirling dervish supplied plenty of pressure. Despite his age, Pro Football Focus still rated Freeney their 25th ranked edge pass rusher this season.
Freeney will be a free agent when the new league year opens on March 9. It wouldn't be a surprise if he returned to pass rush-needy Falcons on a low-wage deal. Expect the veteran to narrow his list of potential suitors to those with a fighting chance to make another Super Bowl run.