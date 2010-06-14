Report: Dumervil signs restricted free agent tender

Published: Jun 14, 2010 at 09:07 AM

As expected, Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil signed his restricted free agent tender Monday morning, The Denver Post reported. The team's official Web site confirmed the signing later in the day.

Tuesday is the deadline for players to sign their tenders, before teams can lower the amount to 110 percent of the player's previous salary. For Dumervil that's the difference between $3.168 million and about $630,000. The Broncossent a letter to Dumervil on Friday telling him they would reduce his tender offer.

Dumervil is coming off a career year in which he earned his first Pro Bowl berth. He led the league in sacks with 17, and also had a career-high four forced fumbles. As a fourth-round pick in 2006, Dumervil is still working on a rookie contract that makes him one of the league's least compensated sack leaders. He is hoping to earn a lucrative long-term contract with Denver.

