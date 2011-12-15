Report: Dolphins' Moore to start vs. Bills; QB returns to practice

Published: Dec 15, 2011 at 04:46 AM

Matt Moore is set to start the against the Bills on Sunday after the Dolphins quarterback returned to practice on Thursday. Moore was knocked out of last Sunday's game with what interim head coach Todd Bowles described as a "mild" concussion.

Bowles said Moore will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, but a source told the Miami Herald that Moore will start.

"He returned to practice, threw the ball around and looks good," Bowles said. "His (concussion) was mild. He's fine, but we'll see how he feels on Sunday."

Moore took most of the first-team reps on Thursday after passing the baseline concussion test and said he expects to play on Sunday.

"I'm ready to go and excited for the opportunity." Moore told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Also back at practice was Pro Bowl left tackle Jake Long, who missed most of last Sunday's game with a back injury.

"Jake practiced on a limited basis and we'll see how he feels tomorrow," Bowles said.

Still sidelined was linebacker Koa Misi with a shoulder injury. Bowles said Misi is doubtful to play on Sunday.

Moore's return makes it less likely that former Bills quarterback J.P. Losman will be pressed into his first start for the Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

