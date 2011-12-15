Report: Dolphins' Moore to start vs. Bills; QB returns to practice

Matt Moore is set to start the against the Bills on Sunday after the Dolphins quarterback returned to practice on Thursday. Moore was knocked out of last Sunday's game with what interim head coach Todd Bowles described as a "mild" concussion.
Bowles said Moore will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, but a source told the Miami Herald that Moore will start.
"He returned to practice, threw the ball around and looks good," Bowles said. "His (concussion) was mild. He's fine, but we'll see how he feels on Sunday."
Moore took most of the first-team reps on Thursday after passing the baseline concussion test and said he expects to play on Sunday.
"Jake practiced on a limited basis and we'll see how he feels tomorrow," Bowles said.
Still sidelined was linebacker Koa Misi with a shoulder injury. Bowles said Misi is doubtful to play on Sunday.
