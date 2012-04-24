Report: Dolphins' linebacker Cameron Wake absent at minicamp

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Wake was absent from the team's voluntary veteran minicamp Tuesday in protest over his contract situation, the Miami Herald reported.
Wake, 30, is entering the final year of his four-year deal in which he will make $615,000 in base salary.
Wake participated in conditioning workouts last week after skipping the first week of the voluntary workouts.
The linebacker appeared in each game over the past two seasons, including 30 starts. Wake has 122 tackles and 28 sacks in his three-year career.