Report: Dolphins' linebacker Cameron Wake absent at minicamp

Published: Apr 24, 2012 at 12:31 PM

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Wake was absent from the team's voluntary veteran minicamp Tuesday in protest over his contract situation, the Miami Herald reported.

Brandt: Final Hot 100 rankings

With the long pre-draft process finally over, Gil Brandt presents his final top 100 (with a bonus 25 prospects). More ...

Wake, 30, is entering the final year of his four-year deal in which he will make $615,000 in base salary.

Wake participated in conditioning workouts last week after skipping the first week of the voluntary workouts.

Wake's agent declined to comment about his client's no-show, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The linebacker appeared in each game over the past two seasons, including 30 starts. Wake has 122 tackles and 28 sacks in his three-year career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (concussion) ruled out vs. Falcons

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion) has been ruled out of the game versus the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to 'step away from football' to focus on 'mental wellbeing'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ announced Sunday he needs to "step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing."
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) active vs. Saints

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back. The Buccaneers TE is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, clearing him to play for the first time since Week 3.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games

Bears DB Eddie Jackson is doubtful to return against the 49ers after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW