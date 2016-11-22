Around the NFL

Report: Dion Jordan returning to Dolphins practice

Published: Nov 22, 2016 at 07:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Dion Jordan is back on the Miami Dolphins' radar.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft is expected to practice Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years, reports the Miami Herald.

Jordan has been cleared to practice after spending the first 11 weeks of the season on the non-football injury list. He was reinstated from suspension in July after missing the entire 2015 season due to multiple violations of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Although the Dolphins now have a three-week practice window to decide if the enigmatic defensive end will be activated for game action this season, there's no guarantee that will happen.

Jordan has undergone two procedures on the same knee since the summer. In his limited appearances in front of local media over the past few months, he has not looked 100 percent, per the Herald.

The former Oregon star has started just one of 26 games over four years in Miami. He has not played since Dec. 28, 2014 in a loss to the Jets.

Even if Jordan manages to shake off two years' worth of rust and put the knee issues behind him, he's a poor bet to make a meaningful contribution the rest of the way. The Dolphins are stacked on the defensive line with Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh, Earl Mitchell, Jordan Phillips, Andre Branch and Mario Williams playing well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

news

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW