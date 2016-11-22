Report: Dion Jordan returning to Dolphins practice

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft is expected to practice Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years, reports the Miami Herald.
Jordan has been cleared to practice after spending the first 11 weeks of the season on the non-football injury list. He was reinstated from suspension in July after missing the entire 2015 season due to multiple violations of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Although the Dolphins now have a three-week practice window to decide if the enigmatic defensive end will be activated for game action this season, there's no guarantee that will happen.
Jordan has undergone two procedures on the same knee since the summer. In his limited appearances in front of local media over the past few months, he has not looked 100 percent, per the Herald.
The former Oregon star has started just one of 26 games over four years in Miami. He has not played since Dec. 28, 2014 in a loss to the Jets.
Even if Jordan manages to shake off two years' worth of rust and put the knee issues behind him, he's a poor bet to make a meaningful contribution the rest of the way. The Dolphins are stacked on the defensive line with Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh, Earl Mitchell, Jordan Phillips, Andre Branch and Mario Williams playing well.