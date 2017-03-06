Around the NFL

Report: Desmond Trufant, Falcons talks heating up

Published: Mar 06, 2017 at 12:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons have been clear that signing corner Desmond Trufant to a long-term contract is an offseason priority.

Over the weekend during the NFL Scouting Combine, progress seems to have taken place. D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that negotiations picked up as Trufant's agents and the Falcons' brass met a popular steak restaurant in Indianapolis.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been blunt about the need to retain one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL for the long-term.

"Our next major move is going to be Desmond," Dimitroff told the AJC last week. "Once we get that done, we have the next tier of guys that we are going to get finalized. Then we'll keep our eyes open in free agency."

The 22nd pick in 2013, Trufant enters 2017 on the fifth-year of his rookie contract, set to earn $8.026 million.

Recent cornerback contracts indicate the speedy Trufant will be in line for a big payday. Last year Josh Norman signed a five-year, $75 million contract with $36.5 million guaranteed. Janoris Jenkins earned five years for $62.5 million with $28.8 million guaranteed. And Darius Slay signed for five years, $48 million with $23.1 million guaranteed.

Atlanta even gave second corner Robert Alford a four-year contract worth $38 million with $12 million guaranteed. If Alford, who has had an up-and-down career, is earning top-15 CB pay, Trufant should see top-five money.

With the Falcons getting younger on defense, the GM isn't worried about how a big-time deal for Trufant might throw the salary cap out of whack.

"We have a fortunate situation right now, where we are able to sign two corners because we have the young linebackers, young safeties and a young defensive end," Dimitroff said. "In time, we'll have to be creative with that, but for now we are in a good spot."

Trufant missed the second half of the season and the Falcons' Super Bowl run after suffering a torn pectoral. The 26-year-old corner is expected to be ready for offseason workouts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks

QB Brock Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

news

Tom Brady optimistic amid Buccaneers' trying season: 'There's no lack of fight'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady hasn't been happy with his team's fortunes this season, but does applaud his teammates' tenacity and believes their work ethic can push them through to an NFC South title.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes a flip was switched that has allowed him to go on a tear.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow downplays comparisons to Tom Brady: 'I play the game my own way'

People are already comparing Joe Burrow to the great Tom Brady a few years into the young quarterback's career, but Burrow downplayed the similarities ahead of the Bengals' Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks'

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins talked about his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, surviving domestic violence.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I don't have any 'expectations' on potential Commanders sale

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not have any "expectations" regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders franchise.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE