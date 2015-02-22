Report: DeAngelo Hall restructures Redskins contract

Now 32 years old recovering from a pair of Achilles' tendon surgeries, veteran cornerback DeAngelo Hall restructured his contract to increase his odds of staying on the Washington Redskins' roster.
Under Hall's previous contract, $1 million of the $4 million base salary was scheduled to become guaranteed on Feb. 15. Under the terms of the restructured deal, the entire salary is non-guaranteed, reports ESPN.com's Field Yates.
In other words, Hall will have to play his way onto the roster by proving that he still has the speed and cutting ability to keep up with NFL receivers.
With or without Hall, upgrading the secondary figures to be a priority for new general manager Scot McCloughan.
Outside of second-year cornerback Bashaud Breeland, the entire defensive backfield is riddled with question marks and disappointments.
