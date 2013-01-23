Report: Darrelle Revis, New York Jets could part ways

Published: Jan 23, 2013 at 01:04 PM

The New York Jets will owe Darrelle Revis $6 million in 2013, and he could be an unrestricted free agent after the season. So the organization is considering life without the All-Pro cornerback, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Revis always has wanted to be a Jet and would like to finish his career with the organization, according to a source close to the player. Also, two sources apprised of the Jets' plans told NFL.com's Albert Breer that the team is expected to explore all of its options with Revis before he becomes a free agent.

With a long-term contract not on the horizon and the team's current salary-cap situation, the idea of a trade would be one of the options considered by the Jets and new general manager John Idzik, according to Breer.

Revis is considered the top cornerback in the NFL and one of the best defensive players regardless of position. He held out in 2010 and signed his current contract with player options for 2014, 2015 and 2016. Revis will turn 28 in July and should want to cash in on a major payday.

Dysfunction in the Big Apple

Darrelle Revis' situation with the Jets shows what happens when an owner dictates football decisions, Gregg Rosenthal writes. More ...

The Jets hold very few valuable trading pieces, and Revis happens to be one of them. Sources told La Canfora the Jets plan to use the 2013 season to get their salary cap in order and other "budgetary housecleaning."

If the Jets part ways with Revis, they might as well start from scratch because we saw what happened when they lost him to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Whoever gets Revis to sign on the dotted line, though, will have to cough up a lot of cash over a lot of years.

