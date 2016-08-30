Around the NFL

Report: Dallas Cowboys to work out QB Austin Davis

Published: Aug 30, 2016 at 12:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are interested in a quarterback with Cleveland Browns ties, but it's not Josh McCown.

In need of an experienced backup with Tony Romosidelined for two months, the Cowboys will work out free agent signal-caller Austin Davison Wednesday, Bryan Broaddus of the team's official website reported.

Davis was waived Monday after starting two games for the Browns last season.

Undrafted out of Southern Miss, Davis generated momentary buzz in NFL circles when he passed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in each of the second and third starts of his Rams career in 2014.

After failing to top 250 yards in any of his next five starts, he was promptly benched for Shaun Hill and ultimately waived in September of 2015.

Due to his physical limitations, Davis is best-suited for an emergency role. If he ends up in Dallas, he will likely back up preseason sensationDak Prescott, relegating Jameill Showers to third on the depth chart.

