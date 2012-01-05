Report: Cutler met with Smith to urge moving on without Martz

After spending two seasons in Mike Martz's offense, quarterback Jay Cutler was more than ready to move on.
A source told the Chicago Tribune that Cutler visited Halas Hall on Tuesday and shared with coach Lovie Smith his desire for a change, a meeting that occurred before Smith huddled with his offensive coordinator.
Martz and the Bears parted ways Tuesday. Smith released a statement, saying "we both felt it was best to move in different directions."
Martz told the newspaper Wednesday that the decision not to return for a third season as offensive coordinator was a mutual one.
"It's unfortunate things happened the way they did this year," Martz told the Tribune. "We were rolling there when Cutler got hurt. He was really doing well, and the entire team was."