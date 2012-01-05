Report: Cutler met with Smith to urge moving on without Martz

Published: Jan 05, 2012 at 12:59 AM

After spending two seasons in Mike Martz's offense, quarterback Jay Cutler was more than ready to move on.

A source told the Chicago Tribune that Cutler visited Halas Hall on Tuesday and shared with coach Lovie Smith his desire for a change, a meeting that occurred before Smith huddled with his offensive coordinator.

Martz and the Bears parted ways Tuesday. Smith released a statement, saying "we both felt it was best to move in different directions."

Martz told the newspaper Wednesday that the decision not to return for a third season as offensive coordinator was a mutual one.

"It's unfortunate things happened the way they did this year," Martz told the Tribune. "We were rolling there when Cutler got hurt. He was really doing well, and the entire team was."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor won the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards last season, but Indianapolis missed the playoffs. With Matt Ryan now quarterbacking the offense, Jeffri Chadiha writes that the Colts hope less is more for their star running back.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW