Report: Cutler calls off spring wedding; fiancée 'devastated'

The Chicago weather must be getting to him, because it appears Bears quarterback Jay Cutler just got some cold feet.
People.com cited a source Sunday in reporting that Cutler has called off his engagement to reality television star Kristin Cavallari after just 10 months together.
"She got dumped," a source told People. "She's absolutely devastated. She can't believe this is happening."
The couple, who were planning a spring wedding, became engaged in April, when Cutler proposed in Mexico. Cavallari had planned to move to Chicago during the upcoming football season.
A rep for Cavallari, who starred in "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," had no comment.
Cutler led the Bears to the NFC Championship Game last season, his second with the team after three seasons in Denver. He received criticism from fans and NFL players alike when he left the NFC title game with an injury in the second half and didn't return.