Report: Cutler calls off spring wedding; fiancée 'devastated'

Published: Jul 24, 2011 at 07:01 PM

The Chicago weather must be getting to him, because it appears Bears quarterback Jay Cutler just got some cold feet.

People.com cited a source Sunday in reporting that Cutler has called off his engagement to reality television star Kristin Cavallari after just 10 months together.

"She got dumped," a source told People. "She's absolutely devastated. She can't believe this is happening."

The couple, who were planning a spring wedding, became engaged in April, when Cutler proposed in Mexico. Cavallari had planned to move to Chicago during the upcoming football season.

A rep for Cavallari, who starred in "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," had no comment.

Cutler led the Bears to the NFC Championship Game last season, his second with the team after three seasons in Denver. He received criticism from fans and NFL players alike when he left the NFC title game with an injury in the second half and didn't return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum during the NFC Championship game.

news

Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season when Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow and backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

news

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with DC Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE