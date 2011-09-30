Report: Cowboys WR Bryant likely a game-time decision

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was highly limited during Friday's practice and will likely be a game-time decision against the Detroit Lions, the club's official website reported.
Bryant spent the majority of the practice working on his nagging deep thigh bruise with the Cowboys training staff, according to the report, but that was after his day got off to a more eventful start.
The Dallas Morning News reported Bryant was a late arrival to practice and showed up donning shorts and a tank top with his cleats in his hand. Bryant proceeded to work with the training staff on his thigh when he was paid a visit by coach Jason Garrett.
After a brief conversation with his head coach Bryant ran off the practice field and later returned from the locker room wearing a long-sleeved, white practice shirt -- traditional Cowboys practice garb.
Bryant's status for Sunday's game against the Lions can't be good news for Tony Romo after he threw passes to second- and third-string receivers in the Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Washington Redskins.
The Cowboys' website reported laurent Robinson, Jesse Holley and Kevin Ogletree have all worked with the fist-team offense this week.
Bryant was listed as questionable on Friday's official injury report. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (ankle), guard Derrick Dockery (knee), wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) and kicker David Buehler (groin) were ruled out.