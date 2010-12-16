Report: Cowboys LB Spencer fined for hit on Eagles' Vick

IRVING, Texas -- Two people with direct knowledge of the decision say Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Spencer has been fined $12,500 by the NFL for knocking helmets with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league hadn't announced the punishment.
Spencer wasn't available for comment while reporters were allowed in the Cowboys' locker room Thursday, and his agent, Roosevelt Barnes, didn't return a phone call.
Spencer was penalized for a personal foul on the hard hit right after Vick threw the ball on what was an incompletion late in the first half of Sunday night's game.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press