Report: Cowboys have spoken to teams about WR Hurd

The Cowboys have received inquiries about wide receiver Sam Hurd, a source told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, but nothing appears imminent.
Hurd, entering his fifth NFL season, is currently buried on the Cowboys' depth chart behind Miles Austin, Roy Williams, rookie Dez Bryant and Patrick Crayton. The 25-year-old receiver reportedly would like the opportunity to play a larger role on a different team.
Hurd is a strong special-teams player and has enjoyed a good preseason with 10 receptions for 128 yards.