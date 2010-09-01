Report: Cowboys have spoken to teams about WR Hurd

Published: Sep 01, 2010 at 12:25 PM

The Dallas Cowboys have received inquiries about wide receiver Sam Hurd, according to the Dallas Morning News, but nothing appears imminent.

Hurd, entering his fifth NFL season, is currently buried on the Cowboys depth chart behind Miles Austin, Roy Williams, rookie Dez Bryant and veteran Patrick Crayton. The 25-year-old receiver reportedly would like the opportunity to play a larger role on a different team.

Hurd is a strong special teams player and has had a good preseason with 10 receptions for 128 yards.

