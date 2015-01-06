Report: Coughlin to keep coordinators Fewell, Quinn

The New York Giants are keeping Tom Coughlin around for 2015 and the coach in turn is reportedly keeping his coordinators in place as well.
Giants defensive coordinator Perry Fewell and special teams coordinator Tom Quinn appear set to return, Newsday's Tom Rock first reported.
While Coughlin hasn't stated anything publicly regarding the position coaches, the decision to keep the coordinators in place was reached a week after the Giants (6-10) ended the season, per the report.
Fewell in particular has been under fire from Big Blue's fan base after leading a defense that was ranked 29th in yards and 22nd in points allowed in 2014. Fewell's defenses have ranked in the bottom-five in yards allowed in three of his five seasons in New York and he's never had a top-10 scoring defense.
Despite the weekly consternation from the fan base about the coordinator, Coughlin did point out the team's success on third-downs, in sacks and takeaways -- not to mention he was working with a secondary decimated by injury.
Quinn's special teams units have also struggled the past two seasons with erratic play that has given up long returns.
However, it appears Coughlin will side with keeping continuity on a team that ended the final month of the 2014 season playing good football.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.