Report: Cook's paid leave of absence irks rest of Vikings

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 04:44 AM

The drama that has been a mainstay throughout the Vikings' 2-12 season hasn't subsided just yet.

Donovan McNabb was signed, benched and then eventually released as the Vikings proved not to be the contender they thought they were. Brian McKinnie was released for being overweight, and Bernard Berrian found the same fate after falling out of favor. Chris Cook is on paid leave after being charged with a felony for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. Most recently, Visanthe Shiancoe said some Vikings"hung it up" against the Saints.

Frazier might have been understating the situation when he said this week the Vikings "are not where I thought we would be."

The Vikings' handling of Cook, and the decision to suspend him for two weeks before giving him a paid leave of absence during the legal process, might have caused the biggest divide.

One source told ESPN 1500-AM, the decision is "highly, highly" unpopular in the locker room. The reasons, according to the report, are that Cook seemingly violated a "good conduct clause" with the team, while McKinnie and Berrian were released for much more minor infractions.

Frazier insists he was on board with the decision on Cook, and he has been assured of returning for a second full season in 2012.

But there's plenty left to unfold in Minnesota, including the organization's continued push for public funding of a new stadium.

