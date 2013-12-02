Report: Committee offers teams list of coaching, GM candidates

Published: Dec 02, 2013 at 10:13 AM

For the past few seasons, the NFL has seen fewer minority head coaches and general managers get hired despite the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a diverse pool of candidates before they can hire for one of those positions.

It led the NFL to bring back a Career Development Symposium for future head coach and GM candidates. The event, which NFL Evolution reported last May, included two representatives from each team with speakers ranging from Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome to the past two Pittsburgh Steelers coaches, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin.

THEMMQB.com's Peter King reported Monday that the league has taken the next step in helping teams prepare for diversity candidates as the hiring season begins in about a month.

The committee wasn't shy about naming some of the top minority coaches in pro and college football, suggesting Stanford's David Shaw and former Bears coach Lovie Smith.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

