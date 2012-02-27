Report: Colts likely won't take action against Chiefs

Published: Feb 27, 2012 at 09:12 AM

The Indianapolis Colts are not expected to take action against the Kansas City Chiefs or coach Romeo Crennel for tampering, Newsday reported Monday.

Crennel made headlines this past Saturday when he said the Chiefs would "be crazy not to consider" acquiring a quarterback as talented as Peyton Manning, who many believe will be released by the Colts before he is owed a $28 million bonus on March 8. Crennel's comments could be considered in violation of the league's anti-tampering rules, given that Manning is still under contract with the Colts.

Newsday did not cite any sources in its report. 

Crennel's remarks came shortly after a report surfaced that Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli had met with Manning's agent, Tom Condon, to talk about the quarterback twice, though Pioli declined to address the issue last week.

The NFL declined to comment when contacted by NFL.com Monday. The league can investigate tampering violations without a team filing charges, and violation of the rules can result in fines and forfeiting draft picks.

The Chiefsfiled tampering charges last offseason against the Lions, which resulted in the Lions forfeiting their seventh-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft and the teams swapping picks in the fifth round.

