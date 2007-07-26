Report: Colts, first-round pick Gonzalez agree to terms

Published: Jul 26, 2007 at 01:05 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez, the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick, agreed to a five-year contract worth $10.3 million Thursday, a person close to the negotiations said.

That person is not authorized to release details of the deal and requested anonymity, but said $5.4 million in the contract is guaranteed.

Colts spokesman Craig Kelly said he could not confirm the deal.

By wrapping up negotiations this week, it assures Gonzalez of reporting to training camp on time with his new teammates Sunday. It also marks the earliest the Colts have had their top pick under contract since president Bill Polian joined the team in 1998.

In previous seasons, the Colts typically raced the clock to finish deals. Five of Polian's top picks - Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Rob Morris, Dallas Clark and Bob Sanders - held out. Three others - Dwight Freeney, Marlin Jackson and Joseph Addai - signed on the eve of camp. The other player, Pro Bowl receiver Reggie Wayne, signed on reporting day.

Gonzalez didn't want it to go that long.

"It was real important for Anthony to be in camp on time and it can be easy for some teams to take advantage of that," agent Mike McCartney said. "The Colts didn't."

Now Gonzalez can focus solely on football.

That was not the case in May, when Gonzalez missed the Colts' mandatory minicamp because league rules required him to attend the NFL Player Rookie Premier. Had he skipped that event, the NFL still would have prohibited him from practicing in Indy.

The rules even prompted coach Tony Dungy to say he would consider changing the Colts' minicamp schedule in future years.

Also helpful, McCartney said, was that the two players selected ahead of Gonzalez had already signed. The 30th and 31st picks, tight end Greg Olsen and receiver Craig Davis, already have signed with the Colts. Gonzelez was the 32nd pick overall.

"He was absolute about being in training camp," McCartney said. "It was extremely important to him."

Gonzalez, who left Ohio State a year early, gives Manning, the Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP, another solid target on offense. He's expected to replace Brandon Stokley as the Colts' No. 3 receiver after Stokley became a cost-cutting casualty in March. Stokley eventually signed with the Denver Broncos.

At Ohio State, the 6-foot, 193-pound Gonzalez was known for running precise routes, making tough catches in traffic and complementing the Buckeyes' better-known receivers, such as Santonio Holmes and Ted Ginn Jr. Gonzalez finished his college career with 87 receptions, 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned kickoffs.

Gonzalez slept in an altitude tent to improve his stamina and recovery time. One of his older brothers, Joe, was a starting safety for Indiana University.

Earlier this week, the Colts agreed to terms with two other picks: defensive end Keyunta Dawson, a seventh-rounder, and fifth-round pick Roy Hall. Hall, also a receiver, was a teammate of Gonzalez's at Ohio State.

That leaves six other draft picks still unsigned, including tackle Tony Ugoh, a second-rounder, chosen as the heir apparent to three-time Pro Bowler Tarik Glenn. Indy planned to move Ugoh into Glenn's spot next year, but may have to try him there earlier than expected because Glenn announced his retirement Tuesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round game picks: Eagles' talent overwhelms Giants; Bengals upset Bills in Buffalo

Can the surging Giants upset the injury-riddled Eagles? Who will win an epic AFC battle in Buffalo: the Bengals or the Bills? Gregg Rosenthal provides his picks for the Divisional Round.

news

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

news

New Browns DC Jim Schwartz pledges emphasis on pass rush, putting pieces around Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has joined the franchise with a pledge to focus on building a more prolific pass rush around Myles Garrett.

news

Op-ed: Building a winner means committing to NFL's equitable hiring practices

Hiring outcomes for the game's top jobs -- positions like head coach, general manager, and president of football operations -- aren't where they need to be. Despite progress and promising trends, people of color and women remain underrepresented, writes NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE