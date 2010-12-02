Report: Colorado hiring Redskins' Embree, Vikings' Bieniemy

Published: Dec 02, 2010 at 08:22 AM

Washington Redskins tight ends coach Bill Embree has agreed to become the University of Colorado's next head coach, and he will hire Minnesota Vikings running backs coach Eric Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator, The Denver Post reported Thursday, citing former Buffaloes coach Bill McCartney and an unnamed source.

"Embree's going to be the head coach and Bieniemy's going to be the offensive coordinator," McCartney told The Post. "Take it to the bank and hang your hat on it."

Colorado athletic director Mike Bohn told The Associated Press that he hopes to hire a football coach in the next few days and denied he already had offered the job to Embree.

The Post's source said only minor details remain to be finalized before the deal becomes official.

After practice in Ashburn, Va., Embree was escorted off the field by a Redskins public-relations employee, who said: "Coach can't comment at this time yet, so we'll deal with it another time."

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said he hopes Embree lands his "dream job" in Boulder, Colo.

"I just read what Coach McCartney had said, and it sounded like he's got a good chance to get the job," Shanahan said. "I have talked to a couple of people on the board already, and they had asked me if I would release him or let him go earlier than the end of the season, and I told them I would if he was given the job to help him with recruiting and get his staff.

"I've always believed and always had a philosophy that when one of your assistant coaches has a chance to be a head coach and really upgrade their job and a lifelong dream for him, that I'd be more than happy to let him go early," Shanahan said. "We've got a lot of quality coaches on our staff that can pick up the slack. Jon's just a heck of a football coach, heck of a guy, and if he does get the job, I'd say he would do a fantastic job."

Shanahan said he wasn't sure if Embree actually was mulling an offer from the Buffaloes. Shanahan also said he "wouldn't even try" to make a counteroffer to make Embree stay with the Redskins.

"I think he would be perfect for that scenario if it does happen, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed that he gets his dream job," Shanahan said.

Dan Hawkins was fired as the Buffaloes' coach Nov. 9 after going 19-39 and losing his last 17 games outside Colorado. He was dismissed three days after Colorado blew a 28-point lead at Kansas with 11 minutes to play, the biggest collapse in the program's 121-year history.

Longtime assistant Brian Cabral took over on an interim basis and went 2-1 as the Buffaloes finished 5-7, their fifth consecutive losing season.

After The Post quoted McCartney as saying Embree was Colorado's choice, the school quickly put out a statement denying it had reached that point.

"The rumors that the University of Colorado has hired our next head football coach are untrue," Bohn's statement said. "In the interests of the young men in our program, and our fans and supporters, I want to make clear that the search committee has not yet completed its work, and we have not yet offered the job to any candidate.

"We are hopeful of making a head coach announcement in the coming days and beginning a new and exciting era of CU football," Bohn added.

McCartney told The Post that had he been given the job again, his plan was to hire Embree and Bieniemy, another former Buffaloes player, and groom one of them to take over in a few years. McCartney told the newspaper that once it became clear he wouldn't get the job, he pushed for either Embree or Bieniemy to be hired.

Bieniemy declined comment through a team spokesman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Five standouts from Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

After observing Monday's practice sessions at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, Bucky Brooks spotlights five players who caught his eye.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL in throwing elbow in loss to Eagles

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow during Sunday's loss to the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt apologizes for reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of loss to Chiefs

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt apologized for his reaction to Joseph Ossai's personal foul at end of Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to Chiefs, saying "I was emotional. I was in the moment. I would say I was wrong."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE