Report: Chiefs squelched Bears' interest in QB coach Zorn

The Chicago Bears wanted to interview Jim Zorn regarding their quarterbacks coach position but the Kansas City Chiefs would not let them, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday.
Find out where the Giants' upset of the Pats in Super Bowl XLII places in NFL history as Elliot Harrison gives his all-time Super Bowl rankings. **More ...**
A league source told the newspaper about the Chiefs' decision to block Zorn, who has been the quarterbacks coach in Kansas City for one season, from meeting with the Bears. Zorn is a former NFL quarterback who was the Washington Redskins' head coach in 2008 and 2009. Zorn coached the Baltimore Ravens' quarterbacks during the 2010 season and was the Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks coach from 2001 to 2007.
Earlier this week, Chicago hired Phil Emery away from Kansas City to be the Bears' general manager. Emery had been the Chiefs' director of college scouting.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the Bears are also interested in Alex Van Pelt for the quarterbacks coach position.