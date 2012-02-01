Report: Chiefs squelched Bears' interest in QB coach Zorn

A league source told the newspaper about the Chiefs' decision to block Zorn, who has been the quarterbacks coach in Kansas City for one season, from meeting with the Bears. Zorn is a former NFL quarterback who was the Washington Redskins' head coach in 2008 and 2009. Zorn coached the Baltimore Ravens' quarterbacks during the 2010 season and was the Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks coach from 2001 to 2007.