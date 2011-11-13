Report: Chiefs QB Cassel suffers hand injury in loss to Broncos

Published: Nov 13, 2011 at 07:52 AM

It raised some eyebrows when Chiefs backup quarterback Tyler Palko entered Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with Kansas City trailing 17-10 in the fourth quarter.

It turns out the move to take out starter Matt Cassel wasn't made to spark the Chiefs' offense. Coach Todd Haley told reporters after the game Cassel was injured, prompting the switch to Palko with the game within reach with less than two minutes remaining.

"Matt was unable to go," Haley said. "He was beat up there at the end. I will let you know later in the week."

Cassel left the stadium wearing a cast on his right hand, according to The Kansas City Star. Cassel wouldn't provide any details during his postgame news conference, protecting the nature of his injury. He said he wanted to go back in, but was told by the team's medical staff he could not return.

"I don't want to get into specifics, but yes, I couldn't go back into the game," Cassel said.

Palko said he didn't know why he was told to go into the game, and Cassel vowed that he'll be ready for next Monday night's game against New England "unless I'm told otherwise."

Cassel wasn't effective in the 17-10 home loss, completing 13 of 28 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

