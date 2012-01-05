Report: Chargers likely won't give WR Jackson franchise tag

The San Diego Chargers are not likely to give wide receiver Vincent Jackson the franchise tag if they are unable to sign him, according to the U-T San Diego.
Jackson, 28, had the franchise tag placed on him by the Chargers last offseason, resulting in a one-year contract worth around $11 million. If the team decides to place the franchise tag on Jackson for the 2012 season, it would cost around $13 million. Sources told the newspaper that the team probably would not devote that much money to a single receiver for a one-year deal.
The newspaper reported that the Chargers will likely begin negotiating with Jackson in February. If they do not place the franchise tag on him, Jackson will become a free agent.
In his seventh season in the league, Jackson caught 60 passes for 1,106 yards and nine touchdowns. A year after missing significant time due to a contract dispute, Jackson played and started in all 16 games.