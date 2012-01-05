Report: Chargers likely won't give WR Jackson franchise tag

Published: Jan 04, 2012 at 11:57 PM

The San Diego Chargers are not likely to give wide receiver Vincent Jackson the franchise tag if they are unable to sign him, according to the U-T San Diego.

Jackson, 28, had the franchise tag placed on him by the Chargers last offseason, resulting in a one-year contract worth around $11 million. If the team decides to place the franchise tag on Jackson for the 2012 season, it would cost around $13 million. Sources told the newspaper that the team probably would not devote that much money to a single receiver for a one-year deal.

The newspaper reported that the Chargers will likely begin negotiating with Jackson in February. If they do not place the franchise tag on him, Jackson will become a free agent.

In his seventh season in the league, Jackson caught 60 passes for 1,106 yards and nine touchdowns. A year after missing significant time due to a contract dispute, Jackson played and started in all 16 games.

