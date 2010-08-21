Report: Chargers' Jackson, McNeill placed on roster exempt list

Published: Aug 21, 2010 at 06:53 AM

The San Diego Chargers placed holdouts Vincent Jackson and Marcus McNeill on the roster exempt list Friday, the North County Times reported.

The team sent letters to both players last week informing them of the decision. The action initiates a three-game suspension, which will be served after each player signs.

As restricted free agents, Jackson was tendered at $3.268 million and McNeill at $3.168 million this offseason, but they want long-term deals that the Chargers appear unwilling to give. The players didn't sign their tenders by the June 15 deadline, so they each forfeited approximately $2.5 million because the team exercised its right to lower the dollar amount.

The Seattle Seahawks confirmed Friday that they have been granted permission to negotiate with Jackson, but a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that neither a contract agreement with the Pro Bowl wide receiver nor a trade with the Chargers is close. The Washington Redskins also have shown interest in Jackson.

Chargers assistant general manager Randy Mueller attended Saturday night's Seahawks-Green Bay Packers preseason game to scout prospects for a possible Jackson trade, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported via Twitter.

The Chargers haven't shown any interest in putting McNeill on the trading block.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

