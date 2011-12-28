Report: Cardinals plan to keep QB Kolb for another season

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 03:46 AM

Quarterback Kevin Kolb didn't have the season that many imagined he would for the Arizona Cardinals after he signed a five-year contract worth up to $63 million following an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Cardinals don't intend on backtracking from their big offseason move after Kolb's first year with the team.

Kolb will remain with the Cardinals in 2012 despite a looming $7 million roster bonus owed to him in March, sources told The Arizona Republic this week.

The signal-caller's future with the Cardinals came into question after a 1-6 start with the team and a turf toe injury and concussion that have sidelined him for six starts. John Skelton has flourished in Kolb's stead, compiling a 5-2 record in games he has started or played.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Dec. 18 that the Cardinalsstill could look to part ways with Kolb after next season. Kolb's 2013 salary is scheduled to rise to $9 million from just $1 million in 2012. He also would be owed a $2 million roster bonus in 2013.

Kolb still has concussion symptoms, according to the team's website. He said Wednesday that he will continue to work throughout the week, but his chances of playing in Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks are dwindling.

