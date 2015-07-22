Report: Cardinals interested in signing TE Chris Cooley

Chris Cooley wasn't kidding around about a comeback.
The former Redskins tight end recently spoke with the Arizona Cardinals, who expressed interest in signing him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Cooley, 33, hasn't played since 2012, but the pass-catcher amped up his workout regimen this offseason and recently told The Washington Post: "I feel (bleeping) awesome."
Currently working as a football analyst for ESPN 980 in Maryland, Cooley is back down to his former playing weight of 250 after a rash of training sessions at nearby Redskins Park. He sounds confident he can land a job.
"If I went to camp, I could be anybody's third tight end, worst case," Cooley said. "I have no doubt. Any team in the NFL, I could be their third tight end. There's not a question in my mind."
Arizona also spent Tuesday working outJermaine Gresham, the former Bengals tight end still rehabbing from herniated disc surgery.
The Cardinals don't loom as a prime landing spot for a pass-catching tight end -- coach Bruce Arians deemphasizes the position -- but making an NFL team in any capacity would serve as a feat for Cooley. Stay tuned.
