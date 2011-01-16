Report: Cable wants $120K in fine money back from Raiders

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 06:37 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable has filed a grievance to recover $120,000 that the team fined him during the final year of his contract.

A person familiar with the fines spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. The story was first reported by ESPN.

The person didn't say why the Raiders withheld the money from Cable's paychecks. ESPN reported owner Al Davis was upset that the Raiders lost two days of organized team activities in June for violating NFL rules.

The grievance eventually will be heard by an arbitrator appointed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Raiders senior executive John Herrera and NFL spokesman Greg Aiello both declined comment.

The Raiders recently won a grievance filed by former coach Lane Kiffin, who was seeking more than $300,000 in lost wages after he was fired for cause in September 2008. Kiffin was fired in his second season because of what Davis described as acts of insubordination and lying by the coach.

The Raiders announced Jan. 4 that they wouldn't exercise a two-year, $5 million option to keep Cable as coach. He went 17-27 in two-plus seasons after replacing Kiffin early in the 2008 season.

Cable didn't keep his job despite leading the Raiders to an 8-8 finish in 2010. That marked the first time Oakland didn't lose at least 11 games in a season since it won the 2002 AFC championship.

The Raiders have begun the search for Cable's replacement, with offensive coordinator Hue Jackson the leading contender to land the job.

