Report: Bucs RT Demar Dotson will be in minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting right tackle decided to change gears and report to mandatory camp next week, PewterReport.com reported on Friday.
Per the report, Dotson had a "change of heart" after planning to sit out minicamp due to a contract dispute.
Part of that change might have been the Bucs' ability to fine the offensive lineman each day he skipped camp, which according to the report the team was prepared to do.
Dotson skipped voluntary OTAs as he hoped to earn a new contract. The Bucs, however, reportedly withdrew their offer of a multi-year contract extension. Perhaps with Dotson showing up for next week's minicamp (Tuesday through Thursday) discussions will be renewed.
The 29-year-old's absence was noteworthy because the Bucs' offense is trying to incorporate three rookies: Jameis Winston at quarterback, Donovan Smith at left tackle and Ali Marpet at guard.
Getting Dotson -- the team's best pass blocker last season -- back on the field will allow the line to start creating the continuity vital to improving upon last seasons dismal performance.
