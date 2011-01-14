Report: Browns spotlight Broncos' McCoy for OC role

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is a candidate to fill the same role with the Cleveland Browns under new head coach Pat Shurmur, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Friday, citing a league source.
McCoy's status with Denver is up in the air after the hiring of John Fox on Thursday, but The Denver Post states that McCoy is expected to remain with the team.
NFL Network insider Jason Canfora confirmed Thursday that Denver remains a possibility for McCoy, who worked alongside Fox coaching receivers and then quarterbacks during a nine-year stay with the Carolina Panthers.
La Canfora reported earlier this week that the Kansas City Chiefsmight pursue McCoy following offensive coordinator Charlie Weis' departure for University of Florida. McCoy was considered for the position last year before Weis was hired following his firing from Notre Dame.
The Plain Dealer reports that if McCoy wound up in Cleveland, he would likely serve as coordinator and quarterbacks coach, with Shurmur calling plays.
Shurmur and McCoy, along with Browns president Mike Holmgren and general manager Tom Heckert, are represented by agent Bob LaMonte, who also represents Fox.