Report: Browns split on Justin Blackmon, Ryan Tannehill

Published: Apr 16, 2012 at 03:19 AM

The Cleveland Browns are split on whether to take Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon or Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated reported Monday.

Citing unnamed sources, the magazine reported that Browns general manager Tom Heckert is sold on Blackmon while president Mike Holmgren is weighing whether the team should go with Tannehill.

Last week, The Plain Dealer reported that the Browns might also trade the pick, though CSN Philadelphia reported that the Philadelphia Eagles won't be among the teams bidding for it.

The Browns also currently have the No. 22 pick and have been linked to several high-profile prospects, including running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Brandon Weeden.

