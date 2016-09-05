Around the NFL

Report: Browns didn't see Wentz as top-20 QB talent

Published: Sep 05, 2016 at 01:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz couldn't draw up a more fitting opponent than the Cleveland Browns for his NFL debut on Sunday.

Still in search of their 25th starting quarterback since being awarded a new franchise in 1999, the Browns bypassed Wentz at No. 2 overall in favor of a bundle of draft picks with which to rebuild a long-dormant operation.

As if that slight didn't sting enough, ESPN.com's Tony Grossi has reported Cleveland's braintrust had reached the conclusion that Wentz would not develop into a top 20 NFL quarterback.

"We have to make judgments on the individual players and we're not always going to be right," chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta told Grossi. "But in this particular case, we just didn't feel it was necessarily the right bet to make for us at this time. Again, it comes down to individual evaluation of a player. We will not always be right on those type of things.

"I think the hardest part, and where we have to stay the most disciplined, as much as you want a player, you can't invent him if he doesn't exist. In a given year, there may be two or three NFL-ready quarterbacks at the college level. In another year, there literally may be zero. There just may be not be anybody in that year who's good enough to be a top 20 quarterback in the NFL."

The Browns believed there was one NFL-ready passer in this year's class, as NFL.com columnist Michael Silver recently reported that coach Hue Jackson was "locked in on" Cal's Jared Goff with the draft's second pick. Once the Los Angeles Rams traded ahead of Cleveland to target the apple of Jackson's eye, though, the quarterback plans grew more complicated.

Jackson ultimately decided he would rather attempt to resurrect the moribund career of former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III than pull the trigger on his own quarterback of the future once Goff was off the table.

What was it about Wentz that raised greater skepticism than buy-in?

While DePodesta predictably neglected to divulge specifics, a source close to the Browns' decision to pass on Wentz told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson that game film was the primary factor. The North Dakota State star wasn't a consistently dominant force against opponents that will never play on Sundays.

The Browns simply didn't grade Wentz as a franchise-altering talent along the lines of Steve McNair, who eclipsed the lesser competition at small-school Alcorn State in the 1990s.

It didn't help that Wentz struggled in wet conditions during his pro day, not long after Jackson emphasized the importance of a quarterback capable of handling the harsh conditions on the shores of Lake Erie.

If the Browns' brass viewed Wentz as a fringe NFL starter, what convinced the Eagles that he was worth the exorbitant price of five draft picks from 2016 through 2018?

Senior director of player personnel Tom Donahoe had already developed a high opinion of Wentz prior to the breakout senior season at North Dakota State. By the time Howie Roseman replaced Chip Kelly in the team's power structure, per Robinson, Donahoe's analysis had made in-roads with the new executive vice president of football operations as well as owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Beyond Donahoe's influence, Philadelphia is putting as much faith in NFL projection as college game film. Because Wentz played in a multiple-style offense that married college spread elements with NFL staples such as play-action passes and power sweeps, the Eagles are confident that his physical gifts, exceptional classroom work and experience in complex schemes bode well for his development.

As Roseman recently explained to The Ringer's Kevin Clark, his new quarterback is steeped in "a pro-style concept that hints at where the sport is going."

Coach Doug Pederson has already determined that Wentz is ready to lead his own NFL offense.

"Just watching him in person throwing the ball, the zone-read game, the run-pass option things that we did in the spring and in training camp," Pederson said in Monday's press conference, "some of the wow-factor throws that he makes from unconventional positions just kind of make you go: All right, this guy is going to be something special."

Sunday will mark the first opportunity for Wentz to reward his own organization's faith at the expense of the team that passed on his potential as a franchise savior. As Griffin's own labyrinthine career has proven, though, declaring premature victory in pre-draft personnel evaluations can quickly devolve from an "era of unbridled optimism" to a debaculousfiasco.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) a game-time decision vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled the star out with an ankle injury for their Week 9 game against the Patriots.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs,  Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE