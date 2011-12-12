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Report: Broncos safety Dawkins to undergo MRI exam

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 04:10 AM

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"NFL Replay" will re-air the Broncos' 13-10 OT win over the Bears on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

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Denver safety Brian Dawkins exited the Broncos' win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a neck injury, but ESPN reported Monday that initial X-rays on the injury were negative.

Dawkins felt tingling down his arm, according to the report, and planned to undergo an MRI exam Monday morning. Dawkins also could visit neurologist following the exam.

Dawkins, 38, is in his third season with the Broncos after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Dawkins has 48 tackles this season with 3.0 sacks.

Safety David Bruton (calf) and cornerback Andre Goodman (concussion) were also injured against the Bears.

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