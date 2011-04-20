Report: Broncos interview Gabbert one day after Newton

Published: Apr 20, 2011 at 03:50 AM

Turns out Cam Newton won't be the only top quarterback prospect to visit the Denver Broncos this week.

Latest mock drafts all in one place

Our writers and analysts examine how the first round could unfold. Find out the direction each team is projected to take when they're on the clock in

Mock Draft Central.

One day after Auburn's 2010 Heisman Trophy winner meet with the team, Missouri's Blaine Gabbert paid the Broncos a visit Wednesday, The Denver Post reported.

While some speculate the Broncos' interest in top quarterbacks means 2010 first-round pick Tim Tebow's future is shaky, The Post writes the Newton and Gabbert interviews likely will give the team more information should either become available down the road.

The consensus among NFL.com and NFL Network analysts is that the Broncos will draft Alabama defensive tackle Marcell Dareus with the No. 2 overall pick next week.

According to The Post, the Broncos hosted two other prospects Tuesday -- Baylor running back Jay Finley and Abilene Christian wide receiver Edmond Gates, and they were scheduled to meet with Villanova offensive lineman Ben Ijalana and Kansas State running back Daniel Thomas on Wednesday.

