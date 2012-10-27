Report: Brett Goode gets Green Bay Packers contract extension

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran long snapper Brett Goode to a three-year, $2.715 million contract extension, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Multiple reports say Goode inked a deal on Oct. 13 that will keep him with the Packers through 2015. Goode, who was set to be a free agent after this season, received a $325,000 signing bonus, with base salaries of $700,000 for 2012, $715,000 for 2013, $730,000 for 2014 and $870,000 for 2015, according to the NFL Players Association's salary information.
The Packers now have their three specialists -- Goode, punter Tim Masthay and kicker Mason Crosby -- locked up through 2015.
Goode, who is in his fifth year in the league, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2007. Goode was in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie, but did not earn a spot on the roster. He found a home in Green Bay. Goode has handled the long-snapping duties for the Packers over the last 77 regular and post-season games, recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble.