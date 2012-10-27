Report: Brett Goode gets Green Bay Packers contract extension

Goode, who is in his fifth year in the league, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2007. Goode was in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie, but did not earn a spot on the roster. He found a home in Green Bay. Goode has handled the long-snapping duties for the Packers over the last 77 regular and post-season games, recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble.