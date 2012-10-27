Report: Brett Goode gets Green Bay Packers contract extension

Published: Oct 26, 2012 at 09:06 PM

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran long snapper Brett Goode to a three-year, $2.715 million contract extension, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Multiple reports say Goode inked a deal on Oct. 13 that will keep him with the Packers through 2015. Goode, who was set to be a free agent after this season, received a $325,000 signing bonus, with base salaries of $700,000 for 2012, $715,000 for 2013, $730,000 for 2014 and $870,000 for 2015, according to the NFL Players Association's salary information.

The Packers now have their three specialists -- Goode, punter Tim Masthay and kicker Mason Crosby -- locked up through 2015.

Goode, who is in his fifth year in the league, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2007. Goode was in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie, but did not earn a spot on the roster. He found a home in Green Bay. Goode has handled the long-snapping duties for the Packers over the last 77 regular and post-season games, recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Panthers-Texans

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans host the Carolina Panthers.
news

Lions exploring trade options with veteran LB Jamie Collins

Midway through his second season with the Lions, veteran LB Jamie Collins could be on his way out. The club is exploring trade possibilities for Collins, fielding calls from other clubs as part of a youth movement at the position, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

2021 NFL season: One challenge each undefeated team must overcome

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders avoid a late-season collapse? Will Kyler Murray and the Cardinals shake a nagging narrative? Gil Brandt spotlights one challenge each undefeated team must overcome. 
news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW