Report: Brees wouldn't sign franchise tag with Saints

Published: Dec 18, 2011 at 03:38 PM

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, ProFootballTalk.com reported Sunday night that New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees will not sign a franchise tag if the Saints decide to apply it to him after this season.

Brees said on Thursday that he has tabled all contract talk until the offseason because he didn't want his contract negotiations to be a distraction as the Saints chase another Super Bowl title.

If Brees and the Saints can't agree on a long-term deal and he doesn't sign the franchise tag, the quarterback could show up before the regular season begins and receive a one-year guaranteed salary, expected to be in the range of $14 million to $15 million. He also wouldn't be required to attend offseason workouts, training camp, or preseason games.

PFT reported that there is no acrimony between Brees and the organization, and both sides view it as strictly business.

