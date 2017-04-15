Around the NFL

Report: Bills hesitant to pick up Watkins' 2018 option

Published: Apr 15, 2017 at 05:22 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The deadline to exercise fifth-year options on 2014 first-round picks is approaching, and Sammy Watkins' long-term future with the Buffalo Bills remains in limbo.

The wide receiver, drafted fourth overall out of Clemson three years ago, has incurred multiple injuries over his first three seasons, the latest being a foot ailment that landed him on injured reserve in 2016. The Bills have seen Watkins miss 11 games over the past two years and are reportedly hesitant about extending the wideout through 2018.

According to WGR 550's Sal Capaccio, the team has not yet picked up Watkins' option because the fifth year is guaranteed against injury. If Buffalo exercises the option, the Bills will shell out around $13 million in 2018, more than double what Watkins is earning in 2017.

While new coach Sean McDermott has said recently that his star wideout has suffered "no setbacks" in his rehab and should be in the organization's plans in 2017, it will be hard to evaluate Watkins' value to the team going forward if he continues to miss significant time in-season.

Appearing on Monday's edition of Up to the Minute, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport stated that he would be surprised if the Bills do not exercise Watkins' option.

Hints at Watkins' future with the club should come on draft night. The Bills are slated to pick 10th in the first round and have been linked to the class's top two wideouts, Mike Williams and Corey Davis. It would be quite cruel for Buffalo to draft Williams, a Clemson wideout in the same mold as Watkins, and then choose to bypass the veteran's fifth year, but that's the business.

If Buffalo chooses not to exercise the option, it can always offer Watkins an extension during the season or place the franchise tag on him in the offseason if he stays healthy and produces at a level worthy of a longer deal. That's a big if.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones clarifies comments on Mike McCarthy's future: 'I couldn't be more pleased'

Following the Cowboys' victory over the Commanders to close the season with an NFC East title, Jerry Jones raised some eyebrows when he wouldn't fully commit to Mike McCarthy's future. He clarified those remarks days later.
news

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on what he's seen from C.J. Stroud on tape: 'He's awesome'

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by the tape on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, calling the rookie "awesome" ahead of Cleveland's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup with Houston.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: 'Final decision hasn't been made' on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson 's benching for the season's final two weeks was viewed as the precursor to a divorce, but on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton insisted the door isn't closed on a possible return, saying that no decision has been made.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 18 game of the 2023 season.
news

Titans fire head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons

In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin rules out OLB T.J. Watt (knee) for playoff game vs. Bills

Pass rusher T.J. Watt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend game versus the Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin announced. It was an expected decision after Watt suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Week 18, which is considered a multi-week injury.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

'Hard Knocks' shows Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel rallying team after loss to Bills cost Miami No. 2 seed

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and in the eighth episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel took time to rally his team as they head into the playoffs.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on his future after 'weird' season: 'I just want to get back to playing' 

After being benched six games into his three-year, $72.75 million contract, Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said Monday he just wants to find a way to get winning again, whether in Vegas or elsewhere. "I just want to get back to playing, honestly," Garoppolo told reporters.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not anti-franchise tag as free agency looms

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is slated for free agency this offseason -- unless Indy uses the franchise tag. Pittman discussed that possibility on Monday.
news

Jim Harbaugh on possible leap to NFL after Michigan's national title win: 'I just want to enjoy this'

Michigan's 34-13 victory Monday night over Washington sealed a 15-0 season for the Wolverines, delivering the university's first national title since 1997, and questions immediately turned to Jim Harbaugh's future. "I just want to enjoy this," Harbaugh said. 
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: 'Zero people' are concerned with WR Tyreek Hill's recent drops

There might be some consternation in Miami after the Dolphins lost three of their last five to drop the AFC East crown that seemed theirs for much of the season, but the team is not concerned with the amount of drop Tyreek Hill has had during the season.