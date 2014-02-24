Report: Bills coach Doug Marrone wants to update training staff

Published: Feb 24, 2014 at 03:57 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • NFL.com reported that the NFL Competition Committee is considering a proposal from the Fritz Pollard Alliance to make the use of the N-word during a game a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome discussed the potential new rule.
  • St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher told The Sports Xchange that the competition committee will not adopt the NCAA's proposed "hurry-up offense rule," which would penalize offenses for snapping the ball prior to 29 seconds left on the play clock.
  • PR.com announced that Content Inc., an app developed by the Notre Dame University researchers, has entered into a deal with Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers, the largest group of physical therapy centers in the country.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW