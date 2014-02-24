Report: Bills coach Doug Marrone wants to update training staff

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Buffalo News reported that coach Doug Marrone and Doug Whaley want to update the team's training methods by replacing the training staff led by Bud Carpenter:
- NFL.com reported that the NFL Competition Committee is considering a proposal from the Fritz Pollard Alliance to make the use of the N-word during a game a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome discussed the potential new rule.
- St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher told The Sports Xchange that the competition committee will not adopt the NCAA's proposed "hurry-up offense rule," which would penalize offenses for snapping the ball prior to 29 seconds left on the play clock.
- The Sports Xchange also reported that NFL prospect Michael Sam, who came out as gay two weeks ago, stood tall in addressing the media on Saturday.
- The Kaleo Voice in Honolulu reported on a House bill that would request the NFL to work with University of Hawaii researchers on concussion issues.
- ESPN's College Football Nation reported that the Big Ten Conference is making progress in diversity with recent coaching hires.
- PR.com announced that Content Inc., an app developed by the Notre Dame University researchers, has entered into a deal with Accelerated Rehabilitation Centers, the largest group of physical therapy centers in the country.
- An editorial by the Citizen's Voice in Wilkes Barre, Pa., called for sporting goods industry to build better football helmets to prevent concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor