Report: Bengals' kicker Mike Nugent to sign franchise tender

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Mike Nugent plans to sign his $2.654 million franchise tender on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Both Nugent and the Bengals hope to hammer out a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, the newspaper said.
The kicker's agent, Ken Harris, told the Enquirer that Nugent may be too busy planning his upcoming wedding to work out any long-term agreement with the team. Nugent, Harris said, is getting married in a few weeks.
Nugent, 30, made 33 field goals on 38 attempts last year. His longest make was 49 yards.