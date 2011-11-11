Report: Benched Grossman gets first-team reps for Redskins

It seems that the Redskins are at least creating a competition again, with The Washington Post reporting on Friday that backup Rex Grossman split first-team snaps with Beck this week in preparations for Sunday's game at Miami, four games after Grossman was benched in favor of Beck.
Beck replaced Grossman in the fourth quarter of a Week 6 game against Philadelphia, leading the Redskins on two scoring drives in a 20-13 loss. He did the same in his first start, a 33-20 loss to Carolina. The Redskins, however, have scored only 11 points in the past two games, including the first shutout of coach Mike Shanahan's career in a 23-0 loss to Buffalo.
The Redskins have lost four in a row. No Shanahan-coached team has ever lost five consecutive games.
Beck has completed 80 of 132 passes for 858 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Grossman has completed 92 of 165 passes for 1,132 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Shanahan gave Grossman more first-team snaps last season before starting him in place of Donovan McNabb in the final three games.