Report: Benched Grossman gets first-team reps for Redskins

Beck replaced Grossman in the fourth quarter of a Week 6 game against Philadelphia, leading the Redskins on two scoring drives in a 20-13 loss. He did the same in his first start, a 33-20 loss to Carolina. The Redskins, however, have scored only 11 points in the past two games, including the first shutout of coach Mike Shanahan's career in a 23-0 loss to Buffalo.