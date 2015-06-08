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Report: Ben Tate, Daniel Thomas to work out for Lions

Published: Jun 08, 2015 at 12:16 PM

The Lions will become the next team to take a look at running backs Ben Tate and Daniel Thomas.

ESPN reported Monday that Tate is scheduled to fly to Detroit to work out for the team on Tuesday, according to a source. Meanwhile the National Football Post reported Thomas, the former Miami Dolphins runner Thomas who recently visited with the Cowboys, is also headed for a workout tomorrow, according to a league source.

Tate's market has been cold, one year after he was seen as the top running back in free agency. Tate was cut after 10 games by the Browns, then was signed and released by the Vikings before ending the season with the Steelers. Tate worked out for the Cowboys last month, but left Valley Ranch without a contract.

Tate is still just 26, but nagging injuries appear to have taken a toll on his explosiveness with the football. He averaged just 3.1 yards per attempt over 119 carries last season. He could serve as camp insurance as Joique Bell recoveries from offseason surgeries on his knee and Achilles.

Thomas is a 2011 second-round draft pick from Kansas State. He had 44 totes for 168 yards in 12 games last year for the 'Fins. Over the course of career, Thomas has had a hard time creating space, breaking tackles or displaying speed.

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